The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The Scene

Drive-thru 'Magic of Lights' returns with illuminated holiday cheer at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Magic of Lights will light up the holiday at DTE Energy Music Theatre. - COURTESY OF 313 PRESENTS
  • Courtesy of 313 Presents
  • Magic of Lights will light up the holiday at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Lights are, like, kind of a big deal. So much so that people write songs about, well, lights. There’s Kanye West’s "Flashing Lights" and the Weeknd’s "Blinding Lights," "There’s a Light that Never Goes Out" by the Smiths, and, of course, Ellie Goulding’s 2010 banger "Lights."



Embracing the power of lights, once again, is DTE Energy Music Theatre, which is hosting its second annual vehicular holiday extravaganza, Magic of Lights.

Last year, the event attracted 250,000 light-seekers who basked in the glow of the event’s winding light display featuring holiday-themed scenes using LED technology, as well as digital animations which now include a Prehistoric Christmas display and a 40-foot Mega Tree. There are some return favorites, like the drive-thru Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. While this is a family friendly event, take it from us, hotbox yourself into the holiday spirit and soak in the sights while simultaneously trying to take a stab at just how much the Magic of Lights electric bill is.

Event takes place from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1 at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313presents.com. Tickets are $20+.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Dec. 1-7) Read More

  2. Ohio-based luxury streetwear store opens new location in downtown Detroit Read More

  3. Go to hell, America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a ‘Golden Girls’ parody, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  4. 12 Days of GRiZMAS, Detroit Urban Craft Fair, David Sedaris, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  5. Exhibition by queer artists opens at Ann Arbor's new art and technology space, CultureVerse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation