Drive-thru 'Magic of Lights' returns with illuminated holiday cheer at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Magic of Lights will light up the holiday at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Lights are, like, kind of a big deal. So much so that people write songs about, well, lights. There’s Kanye West’s "Flashing Lights" and the Weeknd’s "Blinding Lights," "There’s a Light that Never Goes Out" by the Smiths, and, of course, Ellie Goulding’s 2010 banger "Lights."



Embracing the power of lights, once again, is DTE Energy Music Theatre, which is hosting its second annual vehicular holiday extravaganza, Magic of Lights.



Last year, the event attracted 250,000 light-seekers who basked in the glow of the event’s winding light display featuring holiday-themed scenes using LED technology, as well as digital animations which now include a Prehistoric Christmas display and a 40-foot Mega Tree. There are some return favorites, like the drive-thru Blizzard Tunnel, 12 Days of Christmas Winter Wonderland, and The Night Before Christmas. While this is a family friendly event, take it from us, hotbox yourself into the holiday spirit and soak in the sights while simultaneously trying to take a stab at just how much the Magic of Lights electric bill is.



Event takes place from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1 at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313presents.com. Tickets are $20+.