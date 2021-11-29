Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 29, 2021

Ohio-based luxury streetwear store opens new location in downtown Detroit

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF XHIBITION
  • Courtesy of Xhibition

Xhibition, a Cleveland-based luxury streetwear store, has expanded out of Ohio and into downtown Detroit.

The 4,000-square-foot store is located in the Farwell Building in the Capitol Park neighborhood.



Founded in 2014, Xhibition aims to blend high-end luxury with experimental streetwear. The store carries both men's and women's apparel and footwear, and offers brands such as Adidas, Air Jordan, Off-White, Stüssy, and more.

The expansion to Detroit is a nod to Detroit's ever-developing fashion scene, which is often heavily centered around streetwear and urban fashion.

“We selected Detroit as the first location outside of Northeast Ohio for many reasons,” said the co-founder of Xhibition, Robert Rosenthal in a press release. “There is a sophisticated fashion ecosystem in Detroit that few cities possess, as well as a definitive sense of energy and growth.”

Xhibition is located at 1251 Griswold St., Detroit.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Go to hell, America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a ‘Golden Girls’ parody, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  2. Director Mike Mills draws inspiration from journalism and Detroit in ‘C’mon C’mon’ Read More

  3. Exhibition by queer artists opens at Ann Arbor's new art and technology space, CultureVerse Read More

  4. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park unveils new welcome center featuring 'Crown Fountain' artist Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 24-30) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation