Ohio-based luxury streetwear store opens new location in downtown Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy of Xhibition

Xhibition, a Cleveland-based luxury streetwear store, has expanded out of Ohio and into downtown Detroit.The 4,000-square-foot store is located in the Farwell Building in the Capitol Park neighborhood.Founded in 2014, Xhibition aims to blend high-end luxury with experimental streetwear. The store carries both men's and women's apparel and footwear, and offers brands such as Adidas, Air Jordan, Off-White, Stüssy, and more.The expansion to Detroit is a nod to Detroit's ever-developing fashion scene, which is often heavily centered around streetwear and urban fashion.“We selected Detroit as the first location outside of Northeast Ohio for many reasons,” said the co-founder of Xhibition, Robert Rosenthal in a press release. “There is a sophisticated fashion ecosystem in Detroit that few cities possess, as well as a definitive sense of energy and growth.”