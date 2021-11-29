The Scene

Monday, November 29, 2021

Exhibition by queer artists opens at Ann Arbor's new art and technology space, CultureVerse

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge Peter Sparling. - COURTESY OF CULTUREVERSE
  • Courtesy of CultureVerse
  • Peter Sparling.

Not to get super dark or anything but if the past 20 months (yes, it really has been that long) could be boiled down to a single idea, it would likely be liminality, or the disorienting state of transition between life stages and how those transitions disrupt our idea of space and time.



It is this phenomenon that will be the subject of an upcoming duel exhibition by art and life partners John Gutoskey and Peter Sparling, who will bring their Liminal Landscapes to Ann Arbor's newest art space, CultureVerse.

CultureVerse (309 S. Main St.) serves as a nonprofit arts organization, storefront, and gallery space focused on the intersection of art, technology, and life. CultureVerse was founded in May and celebrated its official opening in October.

"Anybody who is curious about the ways that art and technology intersect, as well as anybody who is curious about the intersection between the real and physical world and its transition to a virtual environment, needs to be there," Aubrey Martinson, CultureVerse's executive director told Second Wave media ahead of the opening.

click to enlarge John Gutoskey. - COURTESY OF CULTUREVERSE
  • Courtesy of CultureVerse
  • John Gutoskey.
Liminal Landscapes, which opens on Friday, Dec. 3 with an opening reception starting at 5 p.m. and will be on display through January expands upon the ethos of CultureVerse as married couple Gutoskey and Sparling will share an exhibit of their works for the first time and will feature Gutoskey's mixed-media monoprints inspired by transformation and self-reflection and Sparling's "hybrid liminal worlds" which draw from the idea of kinetic energy — as inspired by his understanding of a dancer's movements, as he is a trained dancer — are painted using "calligraphy-like brush strokes on black canvas and large-scale murals."

In addition to the exhibition, CultureVerse will invite guests to explore the space and the organization's unique software including a step inside their 3D body scanner, which then produces a mini figurine of the individual. Honey, I shrunk ... myself? Anything in the name of art.

