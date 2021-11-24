Award-winning Broadway musical 'Hadestown' will bring a taste of hell to Detroit's Fisher Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by Charles Erikson

'Hadestown' will bring a bit of hell to Earth, well, more hell, during its run at Detroit's Fisher Theatre.

We imagine the road to Hell is paved in, well, probably a number of things, including but not limited to Jeffrey Epstein, McDonald’s McRib sandwich, Kid Rock’s discography, Dancing with The Stars, memes, Trump’s tax returns, and bad musical theater. (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, we’re looking at you!)

But then there’s "Road To Hell," the opening song to the eight-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Hadestown. Written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown has been hailed as a heavenly musical about hell as it takes Greek mythology and plops it smack dab into a bleak, post apocalyptic, Depression era-esque world, all while managing to weave together two love stories — Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

The musical, which also took home a Grammy award last year for Best Musical Theatre Album, tackles some of time’s most persistent philosophical issues, big and small, only to remind us that the more things change, the more they stay the same, above ground and below it.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Tuesday- Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. at the Fisher Theatre; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-872-1000; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets are $59+. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72-hours prior to entry.

