The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The Scene

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will trot through downtown Detroit for 95th celebration

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM

click to enlarge America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 95th trot down Woodward Avenue. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 95th trot down Woodward Avenue.

Listen, we’re the first to take any opportunity to list off all the reasons why Thanksgiving sucks. There’s the mass turkey slaughter, the obligatory family facetime, and the fact that the beloved holiday is built on blood, colonization, and the attempted erasure of Native Americans, you know, the people that were here before Chr*stopher C*olumbus fucked shit up. But we’re putting our Debbie Downer tendencies aside, right next to the mashed potatoes, because there’s something particularly special about this sordid holiday: America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



A nationally televised Detroit tradition, the parade returns for it’s 95th year and, unlike last year’s televised only, crowd-less, and pandemic-proof event, it’s happening live, with Captain Underpants and all. This year, the Gardner-White-sponsored celebration will welcome some old standbys (we love you, Kermit!) as well as some star power via the parade’s grand marshals. NFL hall of famer and former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin “Megatron” Johnson will host the parade alongside Second Ebenezer Church’s Bishop Edgar Vann, as well as honorary grand marshal, longtime WDIV vice president, Marla Drutz.

Want more? Romeo-based singer-songwriter Rachel Mac, who landed herself as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice earlier this year, will perform following a performance of “Circle of Life” by the touring cast of The Lion King musical, featuring members of the Detroit Youth Choir. Of course, the star-studded lineup could not be completed without an appearance from the man himself, Santa Claus, who will show off his loot and badass sleigh. As with previous years, the parade kicks off at 8:45 a.m. from Kirby Street and will travel downtown along Woodward Avenue with floats, marching bands galore, and big heads (our personal favorite) — and we’re all invited.

The parade begins at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 at Kirby and Woodward Ave.; theparade.org. Event is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rapper 42 Dugg will give away turkeys to children with incarcerated parents Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 24-30) Read More

  3. Go to hell, America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a ‘Golden Girls’ parody, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  4. Detroit Institute of Arts to host traveling exhibition spotlighting emerging contemporary Black photographers Read More

  5. Whiskey in the Winter, Wild Lights, Bruiser Thanksgiving, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation