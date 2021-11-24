'A Very Golden Girls Christmas' will bring geriatric gender-bending fun to Ferndale's Ringwald Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by Jordan Gagnon

(clockwise from left) Rose (Brandy Joe Plambeck), Dorothy (Joe Bailey), Blanche (Richard Payton), and Sophia (Al Duffy) in A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol 2: An Unauthorized Paroy playing from Nov 26-Dec 20, 2021 at The Ringwald Theatre’s new home inside of Affirmations.

It’s been nearly 30 years since The Golden Girls went off the air, yet, Miami’s most beloved GILFs (sorry, not sorry) Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia have amassed even more fans since the series finale in 1992.

If celebrating the holiday with the sitcom’s two Christmas episodes (including the one where the girls are held hostage by a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Grief Counseling Center) isn’t enough, Ferndale’s Ringwald Theatre has something, well, golden, up their sleeves. A Very Golden Girls Christmas vol. 2: An Unauthorized Parody is billed as a love letter to Golden Girls fans and will follow Rose as she prepares to direct the center’s Christmas pageant, but is thwarted when food poisoning ravages the cast leaving it up to her and her roomies to save the day. Directed by Suzan M. Jacokes, the idea comes by way of Dyan Bailey and Christopher Kamm with our main girls being played by dudes, because what would an unauthorized parody be without some playful gender-bending?



Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays starting on Friday, Nov. 26 at the Ringwald Theatre; 290 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-545-5545; theringwald.com. Tickets are $15-$25. *Performances require proof of full vaccination and masks.