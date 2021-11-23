Email
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Rapper 42 Dugg will give away turkeys to children with incarcerated parents

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge Rapper 42 Dugg - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Rapper 42 Dugg

Whether you enjoy it fried, smoked, or baked, Thanksgiving just isn't Thanksgiving without a turkey.

Rapper 42 Dugg and the Pure Heart Foundation are making sure the children of incarcerated parents will have the chance to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.



Through the partnership, the "We Paid" rapper will provide over 90 turkeys to families at Pure Heart's annual turkey giveaway event.

The event will directly support the children in the Scholars of Pure Heart Foundation program. The Pure Heart foundation works to provide support and community for children of incarcerated parents.

