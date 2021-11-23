Email
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

DJ Sky Jetta takes off on Black Friday with 'Late Night Flight' at Deluxx Fluxx

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge DJ Sky Jetta. - AMANDA HOW
  • Amanda How
  • DJ Sky Jetta.

What do Kanye West and Detroit-bred DJ Sky Jetta have in common?

They both have an interest in fashion, both dropped out of the same Chicago university, and ultimately began careers in music.



For Sky Jetta, the art of DJing was something that she had always been around, and even though her father was a DJ, the mixing bug didn't bite her until much later.

"When I was in college, I went to school for fashion, the same school Kanye West dropped out of," she says. "I began to DJ as a hobby, just as a hobby and a way to cope with depression because I wasn't in school and everyone else was graduating."

That hobby has turned into Sky Jetta ultimately establishing herself as a DJ. She began doing mashups and mixing songs, which led to her friends encouraging her to really take DJ'ing seriously and consider turning her hobby into a career.

That was in 2014, and a few years later, a chance meeting found DJ Sky Jetta become the official DJ for rapper Yung Baby Tate. 

"My first time DJing for Tate was on accident. I was at Art Basel in December 2018, doing a DJ set and they came to me and said 'Yung Baby Tate is here, do you have her music?'" Sky Jetta says. "And I said, 'No, but if you'll have her music, I'll play for her.'"

Despite that happy accident, it wasn't until a few months later in Atlanta, that a chance meeting with Yung Baby Tate's manager at an outing around J. Cole's Dreamville camp, that Sky Jetta would ultimately add tour DJ to her resume.

"I realized that every city they went to, they were doing spot date DJs. I saw my homie in New York was doing a set for her, and then she was off to the Bay, where I would see another homie DJ'ing for her, " Sky Jetta says. "So I just asked them like, 'Does Tate have a DJ?' and he was like 'No, she doesn't.' I said 'If you ever come to Chicago, I'm your Chicago spot, just let me know.'"

And they did.

For the last year, Sky Jetta has been serving as Yung Baby Tate's official DJ at her big festival performances and will continue the role when Tate tours next year.

When it comes to moving around and living and working in other cities, DJ Sky Jetta makes it very clear where her loyalty lies. While the budding spinning powerhouse is making noise in cities like Chicago and Atlanta, Detroit will always come first.

"I'm just the one that decided to get the hell on from my comfort zone," Sky Jetta says. "But I'm not getting the hell on from Detroit, because Detroit is home period and I rep it wherever I go."

That sentiment is why her monthly residency, Late Night Flight, at Deluxx Fluxx is so important to her. Despite currently residing in Chicago, Sky Jetta wants to make sure that she is always showing love to the city that raised her.

This month's installment of Late Night Flight features a few other Detroit heavy-hitters that have seemingly cracked the code to being everywhere else while staying close to home. There will be sets by Blaaqgold, Black Noi$e, and Chuck Inglish who Sky Jetta says she selected because of similar styles and matching vibes.

"You know how Missy [Elliott] says, 'We so tight, that you get our styles tangled?' I feel like all of our styles are so similar when it comes to DJ'ing," Sky Jetta says. "I just feel like this whole lineup is a feel-good lineup, but everyone still brings something different so it's not exactly the same."

Sky Jetta's Late Night Flight on Friday, Nov. 26 at Deluxx Fluxx, 1274 Liberty St., Detroit. Doors open at 9 p.m. Entry is $5.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

