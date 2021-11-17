Email
Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Well Done Goods is moving to a bigger space in Eastern Market, now boasts Detroit's largest selection of crystals

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Well Done Goods by Cyberoptix Tie Lab now boasts Detroit’s largest selection of ethically-sourced crystals. - WELL DONE GOODS BY CYBEROPTIX
  • Well Done Goods by Cyberoptix
  • Well Done Goods by Cyberoptix Tie Lab now boasts Detroit’s largest selection of ethically-sourced crystals.

Well Done Goods, a longtime retailer in Eastern Market run by artist Bethany Shorb known for its funky screen-printed ties, T-shirts, jewelry, and other Detroit-themed goodies, is moving — but not very far.

The store is relocating to a larger space in the Eastern Market district that will allow it to manufacture its wares in the same building. The new storefront is now located at 1515 Division St., Suite A, next to Vintage Eastern Market.



According to a press release, the 4,000-square-foot space allows the business to expand into one-of-a-kind jewelry.

The store now claims to have Detroit's largest selection of ethically-sourced crystals, minerals, fossils, and handmade jewelry made from specimens like amethyst, rose quartz, zeolites, and even a sort of "stone" unique to the Motor City — Fordite, also known as Detroit Agate, which is made from polishing layers of paint from former Michigan auto factories.

Shorb has been running her business in Eastern Market for 18 years, launching her first storefront in 2016.

"We celebrate the city with products about Detroit music and architecture," Shorb said in a statement. "We just launched a whole new department that really rocks! Whether it's tees, jewelry, home accessories,, or our new line of crystals and minerals (Detroit ROCKS…see what we did there...rocks!?), we've been proudly handmade in Detroit proper for close to two decades. We're here for one-of-a-kind gifts for men, women, and kids, all artfully sourced and crafted."

She added, "Eastern Market is my home. I love the bustling energy."

A grand re-opening event will be held from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 with DJs Vincent Patricola and TYLR.

Regular business hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

More information is available at welldonegoods.com and cyberoptix.com.

