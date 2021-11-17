Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Detroit rock 'n' roll photographer Leni Sinclair and late poster artist Gary Grimshaw honored with duel exhibition in Royal Oak

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge MC5 band member Wayne Kramer in Ann Arbor, Michigan - B&W photograph, 1969 - PHOTO BY LENI SINCLAIR
  • Photo by Leni Sinclair
  • MC5 band member Wayne Kramer in Ann Arbor, MichiganB&W photograph, 1969

When we last spoke with iconic Detroit photographer and activist Leni Sinclair, 81, she told us that, of her 100,000 or so negatives (a number she estimates as being higher but says she lost count), her favorite photo isn’t one of rock stars like Iggy Pop, Aretha Franklin, the MC5, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, John Coltrane, or ex-husband and marijauan activist John Sinclair, or the 1967 Detroit rebellion. Sinclair’s favorite photo is one of herself, though not a self-portrait — it’s one that represents the attitude, tenacity, and badassness that her work has become associated with.



“... it’s one of my favorite photographs of my life,” Sinclair told Metro Times. “And that’s me standing at the Berlin Wall with a hammer, knocking it down all by myself. I gave my camera to a bystander and said, ‘Could you take this picture of me?’ And that’s how it happened,” she says.

Sinclair’s photos have become synonymous with 1960s Detroit, as has the work of Gary Grimshaw, the late poster artist known for his trailblazing psychedelic work during the Grande Ballroom era. The former Minister of Arts of the White Panther party in 2006 told former Metro Times editor Brett Callwood that he couldn’t afford to buy his own work.

The pair, who teamed up in 2013 to publish a limited run of their co-published, self-funded, and crowdsourced book, Detroit Rocks: A Pictorial History of Motor City Rock and Roll 1965 to 1975 (which is going for as much as $795 on bookselling sites) are to be honored with a one-night only joint exhibition of their work at Edo Ramen in Royal Oak. Marcie Bolen (the Von Bondies) will DJ from 6-10 p.m. and author Peter Werbe will be signing copies of his latest book Summer on Fire which combines “history and inventive remembrances” from Detroit’s history-changing summer of 1967.

Event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Edo Ramen; 4313 W. 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-556- 5775; edoramenhouse.com. Event is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 17-23) Read More

  2. Detroit-based Haus of Sy to host fashion show on Black Friday Read More

  3. Whiskey in the Winter, Wild Lights, Bruiser Thanksgiving, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  4. Bakpak Durden, BLKOUT Walls, and Black figurative art in Detroit Read More

  5. Well Done Goods is moving to a bigger space in Eastern Market, now boasts Detroit's largest selection of crystals Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation