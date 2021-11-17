The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The Scene

Club comic icon Dave Attell might talk about romantic fisting at Mark Ridely's Comedy Castle

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Dave Attell will perform three nights in Royal Oak. - SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube
  • Dave Attell will perform three nights in Royal Oak.

Declared the “greatest club comic” we’ve got and New York City’s hardest-working, off-color quick-hitter, Dave Attell doesn’t actually have a grand scheme or an end goal.



Last of his kind, the 56-year-old has led a successful career, hosting TV shows like Insomniac With Dave Attell, Dave's Old Porn, and Comedy Underground, as well as a Netflix series with fellow blue man Jeff Ross called Bumping Mics and, soon, he’ll star alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Michael Cera in the upcoming Hulu series Life & Beth.

He’s described his aging genitalia as “a tent that no one knows how to fold up” and when he takes the stage during the winter, he has been known to refer to himself as someone who looks like they just came to the club to get warm. But the beauty of Attell is that no one is safe. Not cats (they’re a hoarding gateway), nor strippers, fame, Santa, dildos, drunk dads, the Amish, Florida, Spider-Man, Ohio, the cops, music, and, probably, you — if you find yourself in the front row.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, and 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle; 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak; 248-542-9900; comedycastle.com. Tickets are $30-$35+.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 17-23) Read More

  2. Detroit-based Haus of Sy to host fashion show on Black Friday Read More

  3. Whiskey in the Winter, Wild Lights, Bruiser Thanksgiving, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  4. Bakpak Durden, BLKOUT Walls, and Black figurative art in Detroit Read More

  5. The spirit of Hudson's returns to Detroit for the holidays — sort of Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation