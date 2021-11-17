Club comic icon Dave Attell might talk about romantic fisting at Mark Ridely's Comedy Castle

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

Dave Attell will perform three nights in Royal Oak.

Declared the “greatest club comic” we’ve got and New York City’s hardest-working, off-color quick-hitter, Dave Attell doesn’t actually have a grand scheme or an end goal.



Last of his kind, the 56-year-old has led a successful career, hosting TV shows like Insomniac With Dave Attell, Dave's Old Porn, and Comedy Underground, as well as a Netflix series with fellow blue man Jeff Ross called Bumping Mics and, soon, he’ll star alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Michael Cera in the upcoming Hulu series Life & Beth.



He’s described his aging genitalia as “a tent that no one knows how to fold up” and when he takes the stage during the winter, he has been known to refer to himself as someone who looks like they just came to the club to get warm. But the beauty of Attell is that no one is safe. Not cats (they’re a hoarding gateway), nor strippers, fame, Santa, dildos, drunk dads, the Amish, Florida, Spider-Man, Ohio, the cops, music, and, probably, you — if you find yourself in the front row.



Doors open at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, and 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle; 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak; 248-542-9900; comedycastle.com. Tickets are $30-$35+.