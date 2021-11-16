Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Detroit-based Haus of Sy to host fashion show on Black Friday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge Angel Reeves. - SARAH FLEMING
  • Sarah Fleming
  • Angel Reeves.

There's chance if you were paying attention to Detroit's summer '21 streetwear trends, you likely spotted someone with a Haus of Sy circle logo bag while out for cocktails.

The candy-colored bag is what made people pay attention to Angel Reeves' newly launched brand, but it was Reeves' ambition that kept the momentum going. In August, Haus of Sy expanded into clothing with a line of menswear bowling-style shirts, and the brand will continue to expand its portfolio.



Next week, Haus of Sy will host its first fashion show, Haus of Sy's Fashion Experience. The fashion show will allow attendees to see the latest bag released from the collection, the Vida bucket bag, as well as give guests a first look at Haus of Sy's women's ready-to-wear collection.

The show's theme is "Candyland," which stays pretty true to the description of the million dollar's brand's bags.

"The Haus of Sy Fashion Experience, will literally be what it implies, an experience," Reeves said via email. "I'm literally giving them my all with this first fashion show; and I can not wait for the guests to see it with their own eyes."

Haus of Sy's Fashion Experience will also include live performances by SayitaintPorsh, Lique, and Detroit Che.

Haus of Sy Fashion Experience will be Friday, Nov. 26 at Trust Cocktails, Shareables & Nightlife, 205 W. Congress, Detroit. Tickets are limited and few are still available at eventbrite.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The spirit of Hudson's returns to Detroit for the holidays — sort of Read More

  2. Big Sean reveals construction has begun on multiplex theater in Detroit’s Midtown Read More

  3. Grassroots group launch fundraising effort to save Royal Oak's shuttered Main Art Theatre Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 10-16) Read More

  5. Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation