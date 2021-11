Detroit-based Haus of Sy to host fashion show on Black Friday

click to enlarge Sarah Fleming

There's chance if you were paying attention to Detroit's summer '21 streetwear trends, you likely spotted someone with a Haus of Sy circle logo bag while out for cocktails.The candy-colored bag is what made people pay attention to Angel Reeves' newly launched brand, but it was Reeves' ambition that kept the momentum going. In August, Haus of Sy expanded into clothing with a line of menswear bowling-style shirts, and the brand will continue to expand its portfolio.Next week, Haus of Sy will host its first fashion show, Haus of Sy's Fashion Experience. The fashion show will allow attendees to see the latest bag released from the collection, the Vida bucket bag, as well as give guests a first look at Haus of Sy's women's ready-to-wear collection.The show's theme is "Candyland," which stays pretty true to the description of the million dollar's brand's bags."The Haus of Sy Fashion Experience, will literally be what it implies, an experience," Reeves said via email. "I'm literally giving them my all with this first fashion show; and I can not wait for the guests to see it with their own eyes."Haus of Sy's Fashion Experience will also include live performances by SayitaintPorsh, Lique, and Detroit Che.