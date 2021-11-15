Email
Monday, November 15, 2021

The spirit of Hudson's returns to Detroit for the holidays — sort of

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM

The J.L. Hudson Company Department Store on Woodward Ave. circa 1941.
  • Courtesy of the Detroit Historical Society
  • The J.L. Hudson Company Department Store on Woodward Ave. circa 1941.

If you're a Detroit millennial or older chances are you have a Hudson's Christmas story. It might've been the place your family went to take photos on Santa's lap or you might've been a collector of the well-dressed Hudson's Santa Bear. The holiday season was the time that Hudson's department store really came alive.

Though the days of Hudson's being Hudson's are long gone, the spirit of a holiday season at Hudson's will come alive at the Detroit Historical Museum.



Beginning this Thursday, the museum will run the Hudson's Holidays exhibit. A curated exhibit that includes a selection of toys, decor, and more while giving visitors a chance to see the Hudson's that they once knew.

The Hudson's Holiday exhibit will run through January 22 at the Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit. For more information including hours and admission, see detroithistorical.org.

