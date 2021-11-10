You can ice skate this weekend before the rink officially opens in Campus Martius

click to enlarge Downtown Detroit Partnership

Ice skaters in Campus Martius

You may have spent the summer sliding into your crush’s DMs, but now it’s time to prepare to slide across the ice as Downtown Detroit Partnership and Visit Detroit prepare to open the ice rink at Campus Martius.

Though the rink doesn’t officially open to the public until after the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 19, Detroiters wishing to live out their Red Wings or Tara Lipinski dreams can take a spin on the ice this weekend for a special preview weekend.

The rink will be open Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m-12 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m.-12 a.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Entry for the rink this season will be $11 for adults and $9 for children under 12. Discounted entry prices are available for seniors (59 and older), military veterans, and first responders. Skate rental is $5.