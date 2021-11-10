Monroe Street Drive-in returns to Downtown Detroit with family-friendly films

Courtesy of Bedrock and Emagine Entertainment

What does LeBron James in space, an anthropomorphic animal sing-a-long, and Vin Diesel doing whatever Vin Diesel does, which is a mix of punching concrete and mumbling the word “family,” have in common? They will all be a part of Detroit’s Monroe Street Drive-in Powered by Emagine’s opening weekend.

After taking over the city’s delayed Monroe Blocks project in 2020, the Monroe Street Drive-in is back with a healthy roster of family-friendly films to add some charm, whimsy, and intimacy to the movie-going experience. Starting Friday, Nov. 12, the drive-in’s 60-by-32-foot digital screen will once again host screenings on Thursday-Sunday through spring of 2022, starting with Space Jam: A New Legacy (Nov. 12), followed by 2016’s animated feature Sing (Nov. 13), and the latest installment in the chaotic NOS-fueled Fast & Furious franchise, F9 (Nov.14.)

Films will be announced a week in advance of the screening with ticket sales opening each Tuesday. In addition to offering “all of the amenities guests have come to love about an Emagine showing,” including concessions, interactive lighting, state of the art audio and visual technology, the theater will also have warming areas, restroom trailers, and pedestrian walkways, and open-air seating pods for guests who wish to view the film from outside of their vehicle. There are nine pods that can accommodate 2-4 guests each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are also free of charge.

The drive-in is an extension of the “Decked Out Detroit” initiative, a partnership between Bedrock, the Rocket Community Fund, and the City of Detroit which aims to attract visitors during the pandemic by offering heated outdoor dining options and complimentary parking.

Gates open at 6 p.m., films begin at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Monroe Street Drive-in Powered by Emagine; 32 Monroe St., Detroit; detroitdrivein.com. Tickets are $20 per car.

