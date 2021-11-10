Detroit-area theaters just scored $1 million in grants for programming, upgrades, and productions

The Hinterlands $75k for expanded programming, including support for local artists and a space to engage and collaborate with international artists.
Shakespeare in Detroit $100k for a return to in-person, onstage performance and capacity building.
Detroit Public Theatre $100k for the launch of an accessibility initiative and connectivity and engagement management.
Plowshares Theatre $100k for the production, “Hastings Street,” an original musical about the erasure of a Black business district.
Black & Brown Theatre $65k for digital and in-person expansion of a theatrical series targeted to children, families, and educators.
A Host of People $100k for the theatre’s ensemble to bolster core staff positions to bridge administrative and artistic functions.
Mosaic Youth Theatre $125k for expanding programming and upgrades to operational and programmatic technology and equipment.
Matrix Theatre $85k for increased organizational capacity, expanded community programming, and technology and digitalization needs.
Planet Ant $125k for improvements to the physical and digital infrastructure while building capacity and expanding community impact.
CMAP (Carrie Morris Arts Production) $115k for changes to its organizational structure and implementing a multilingual rebrand.
