Thursday, November 4, 2021

Praise be to Santa — the Detroit Christmas tree lighting will return for a 'bigger, brighter' in-person celebration

This year, the Downtown Detroit's annual tree lighting ceremony can officially vote, donate blood, get a tattoo, and buy fireworks if it so chooses because the beloved tradition is turning 18, baby. And it's returning for an in-person celebration that organizers say will be "bigger, brighter, and better than ever" after last year's event was pre-recorded.

Holiday cheer will, once again, take over Campus Martius — which was named one of the countries top 5 public squares by USA Todayon Friday, Nov. 19 starting at 5 p.m. when organizers illuminate a Michigan-grown Norway spruce. The tree, which made the trip from Cadillac, is said to be the tallest tree ever installed in the city's 18 years of tree lightings.



As with previous years, the tree lighting may be the main event but the evening will feature entertainment, food trucks, ice skating, shopping via Downtown Detroit markets, carriage rides, and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner will take to the ice and Cam Anthony, winner of season 20 of The Voice will perform, as will Detroit's own Thornetta Davis and more.

Beacon Park will be getting in on the holiday spirit, too, where they will light the children's tree and host live music, food trucks, and illuminated installations.

The tree lighting also marks the opening of The Rink at Campus Martius, which will be open through March 6, 2022.

