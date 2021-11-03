We don't deserve Dolly Parton, who will be celebrated with movie screenings at Detroit's Redford Theatre

click to enlarge Carl Beust / Shutterstock.com

Dolly Parton weekend is just what the doctor ordered.

In a world where we are divided in our opinions on everything from politics, vaccinations, and pizza to reproductive rights, cancel culture, fracking, and, for some reason, the 14-year-old finale of The Sopranos, it’s rare that we can collectively agree on something.

That something, rather, someone, is none other than 75-year-old Tennessee-born legend Dolly Parton, whom we do not deserve, like, at all. A self-described "backwoods Barbie in a push-up bra and heels" who literally wrote two of her biggest hits, "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," in the same damn day, Parton has become a savvy businesswoman, literacy warrior, intergenerational phenomenon, LGBTQ+ ally, and a huge reason as to why we have a COVID-19 vaccine. (Parton donated $1 million toward vaccine research at Vanderbilt University’s medical center — which developed the Moderna vaccine.)



While we may never get to pay Parton back for the music, philanthropy, or for providing a reliable cleansing of our vile social media timelines, we sure as hell can celebrate the the buxom blonde’s acting chops with a Dolly Parton Weekend at the Redford Theater, including 1980’s shockingly relevant 9 to 5, in which Parton stars alongside Detroit native Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Then there’s Steel Magnolias, featuring Shirley MacClaine, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, and Parton, who plays Truvy Jones, a small town beauty shop owner. Need a pick me up? In the words of Mrs. Parton herself: “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

Screenings start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $5.