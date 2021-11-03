The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Scene

We don't deserve Dolly Parton, who will be celebrated with movie screenings at Detroit's Redford Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge Dolly Parton weekend is just what the doctor ordered. - CARL BEUST / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Carl Beust / Shutterstock.com
  • Dolly Parton weekend is just what the doctor ordered.

In a world where we are divided in our opinions on everything from politics, vaccinations, and pizza to reproductive rights, cancel culture, fracking, and, for some reason, the 14-year-old finale of The Sopranos, it’s rare that we can collectively agree on something.

That something, rather, someone, is none other than 75-year-old Tennessee-born legend Dolly Parton, whom we do not deserve, like, at all. A self-described "backwoods Barbie in a push-up bra and heels" who literally wrote two of her biggest hits, "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," in the same damn day, Parton has become a savvy businesswoman, literacy warrior, intergenerational phenomenon, LGBTQ+ ally, and a huge reason as to why we have a COVID-19 vaccine. (Parton donated $1 million toward vaccine research at Vanderbilt University’s medical center — which developed the Moderna vaccine.)

While we may never get to pay Parton back for the music, philanthropy, or for providing a reliable cleansing of our vile social media timelines, we sure as hell can celebrate the the buxom blonde’s acting chops with a Dolly Parton Weekend at the Redford Theater, including 1980’s shockingly relevant 9 to 5, in which Parton stars alongside Detroit native Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Then there’s Steel Magnolias, featuring Shirley MacClaine, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, and Parton, who plays Truvy Jones, a small town beauty shop owner. Need a pick me up? In the words of Mrs. Parton herself: “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

Screenings start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $5.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How 'The Brady Bunch' led to Inkster native Barry Hardy's career with the Harlem Globetrotters Read More

  2. Dolly Parton Weekend, VegBash, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 3-9) Read More

  4. Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is, as usual, a meticulously crafted film Read More

  5. Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation