Comedian Amy Miller will spread her proud self-loathing at Hamtramck's Independent Comedy Club

Amy Miller will perform at the Independent Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday.

Comedian Amy Miller might not be a household name but, as she points out in one of her most popular bits in response to fatphobia in which an unhoused man scolds her for eating an ice cream cone in public, calling her fat, Miller actually has a house where she eats food she buys with money she has. Too harsh? Well, buckle up, bitches.



As a brave, plus-size woman living in L.A. with the face of a second grade teacher who is admittedly sexually attracted to those 12-foot lawn skeletons and identifies as dill havarti (cheese), Miller has earned her house/food/money/comedy stripes thanks to her uncompromising musings on navigating the world as someone who is both funny and wishes to point out the world’s bullshit. In 2018, Miller was recognized as one of Comedy Central’s up and comers. Want more? She’s been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse; stunned judges Roseanne Barr and Keenan Ivory Wayans on her run on season nine of Last Comic Standing (making a joke about police brutality that was, according to Wayans, one of the “fiercest jokes” he’s ever heard while the late Norm Macdonald said she took it too far); was voted Portland’s Funniest Comedian in 2013 and 2015; and, take it from us, her Twitter is worth a follow. Miller’s set will feature support by Estaban Touma and hosts Conner Meade and Alex Bozinovic.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Independent Comedy Club; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; facebook.com/theindependentcc. Tickets are $20-$25. Venue requires proof of full vaccination as well as masks.