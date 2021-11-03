The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The Scene

Comedian Amy Miller will spread her proud self-loathing at Hamtramck's Independent Comedy Club

Posted By on Wed, Nov 3, 2021 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge Amy Miller will perform at the Independent Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday. - COURTESY OF THE INDEPENDENT COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of the Independent Comedy Club
  • Amy Miller will perform at the Independent Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday.

Comedian Amy Miller might not be a household name but, as she points out in one of her most popular bits in response to fatphobia in which an unhoused man scolds her for eating an ice cream cone in public, calling her fat, Miller actually has a house where she eats food she buys with money she has. Too harsh? Well, buckle up, bitches.



As a brave, plus-size woman living in L.A. with the face of a second grade teacher who is admittedly sexually attracted to those 12-foot lawn skeletons and identifies as dill havarti (cheese), Miller has earned her house/food/money/comedy stripes thanks to her uncompromising musings on navigating the world as someone who is both funny and wishes to point out the world’s bullshit. In 2018, Miller was recognized as one of Comedy Central’s up and comers. Want more? She’s been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse; stunned judges Roseanne Barr and Keenan Ivory Wayans on her run on season nine of Last Comic Standing (making a joke about police brutality that was, according to Wayans, one of the “fiercest jokes” he’s ever heard while the late Norm Macdonald said she took it too far); was voted Portland’s Funniest Comedian in 2013 and 2015; and, take it from us, her Twitter is worth a follow. Miller’s set will feature support by Estaban Touma and hosts Conner Meade and Alex Bozinovic.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Independent Comedy Club; 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; facebook.com/theindependentcc. Tickets are $20-$25. Venue requires proof of full vaccination as well as masks.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How 'The Brady Bunch' led to Inkster native Barry Hardy's career with the Harlem Globetrotters Read More

  2. Dolly Parton Weekend, VegBash, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Nov. 3-9) Read More

  4. Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ is, as usual, a meticulously crafted film Read More

  5. Sen. Mitt Romney unveils Ted Lasso Halloween costume and it's giving bizarre Brazzers vibes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation