Friday, October 29, 2021

Illuminated and immersive Glenlore Trails in Commerce will once again transform into a winter wonderland next month

Posted By on Fri, Oct 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge Glenlore Trails' winter offering Aurora returns Nov. 26. - JOE MAROON
  • Joe Maroon
  • Glenlore Trails' winter offering Aurora returns Nov. 26.

Are you dreaming of a winter wonderland?

Well, Glenlore Trails — you know, that illuminated forest in Commerce Township that transforms with the seasons to offer a festive, immersive, and, if we're being honest, totally psychedelic excursion — has announced that its wintertime offering is returning next month.



Starting Nov. 26, Glenlore Trails: Aurora will once again invite guests to explore more than a mile of illuminated forest (which takes about an hour to navigate) that will have transitioned from its Halloween/autumnal decor to a decked-out winter/holiday-themed event with interactive elements, photo opportunities, and, per a press release, new "live experiences."

This marks the second holiday season for Aurora after the popularity of Glenlore Trails' initial debut last fall. The concept comes from Bluewater Technologies in Southfield, a company that specializes in corporate events like auto shows across the country. During the pandemic, the folks at Bluewater Technologies decided to expedite one of their projects as a way to give people something to experience outside of their homes in a pandemic-friendly way, as well as keep some staff on the payroll. Not to mention, they had a bunch of lighting and LED equipment that would have otherwise collected dust.

Glenlore Trails: Aurora will be open Thursday through Sunday, starting at sunset, and tickets are currently on sale for $15-$25. Per a press release, special holiday programming will be announced in the coming weeks and visitors now have the option to purchase annual passes for $100 (ages 13 and up) or $60 for ages 4-12.

