Illuminated and immersive Glenlore Trails in Commerce will once again transform into a winter wonderland next month

Glenlore Trails' winter offering Aurora returns Nov. 26.

Are you dreaming of a winter wonderland?Well, Glenlore Trails — you know, that illuminated forest in Commerce Township that transforms with the seasons to offer a festive, immersive, and, if we're being honest, totally psychedelic excursion — has announced that its wintertime offering is returning next month.Starting Nov. 26, Glenlore Trails: Aurora will once again invite guests to explore more than a mile of illuminated forest (which takes about an hour to navigate) that will have transitioned from its Halloween/autumnal decor to a decked-out winter/holiday-themed event with interactive elements, photo opportunities, and, per a press release, new "live experiences."This marks the second holiday season for Aurora after the popularity of Glenlore Trails' initial debut last fall . The concept comes from Bluewater Technologies in Southfield, a company that specializes in corporate events like auto shows across the country. During the pandemic, the folks at Bluewater Technologies decided to expedite one of their projects as a way to give people something tooutside of their homes in a pandemic-friendly way, as well as keep some staff on the payroll. Not to mention, they had a bunch of lighting and LED equipment that would have otherwise collected dust.Glenlore Trails: Aurora will be open Thursday through Sunday, starting at sunset, and tickets are currently on sale for $15-$25. Per a press release, special holiday programming will be announced in the coming weeks and visitors now have the option to purchase annual passes for $100 (ages 13 and up) or $60 for ages 4-12.