VH1 spotlights Black Detroit artists, innovators, and culture in YouTube series

click to enlarge Screengrab via VH1/YouTube

Rapper Payroll Giovanni.

Detroit has a history that’s deep and plentiful. A city that has bounced back from an embarrassing bankruptcy and is currently suffering through the NFL's worst losing streak, Detroit has managed to rebuild when faced with adversity.

As Detroit continues to grow and develop, the city’s gentrification has impacted what the typical Detroiter looks like to some outlets and people within the city — made evident by this Bedrock ad back in 2017.

Detroit is one of the Blackest cities in America, and VH1 celebrates Detroit Blackness with the latest episode of its YouTube series, Growing Up Black.

The episode features prominent Detroiters like poet jessica Care moore, visual artist Sheefy McFly, rapper Payroll Giovanni, Detroit vs. Everybody’s Tommey Walker, TwerkxTequila founder ConnectwithLo, and more discussing their lives growing up in the city and the work they’re continuing to do around the city.

From Cass Tech alum and Cartier Buffs to techno music and Fenkell Ave. dreamers, check out all the innovators and Black Detroit culture featured in Growing Up Black, “What It’s Like Growing Up Black in Detroit.”