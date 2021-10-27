The Scene

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sorry, not sorry, we're really excited for this year's Pig & Whisky event in Ferndale

Posted By on Wed, Oct 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge Pig & Whiskey returns to Ferndale for food, booze, and tunes. - PHOTO BY DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Photo by Dontae Rockymore
  • Pig & Whiskey returns to Ferndale for food, booze, and tunes.

We know what you’re thinking: isn’t summer, aka BBQ season, over?

Well, Barbara, yes, summer is over and we are in the thick of autumn aka pumpkin spice season and seeing that, well, one, it’s a free country and, two, we’ve never really given a frickin’ heck about convention, this year we are bringing the sticky sweet spicy heat to the spookiest time of year.

Of course, we are referring to Pig & Whiskey, the annual Ferndale blowout co-produced by Metro Times and Woodward Avenue Brewers. The free weekend-long festival is returning to, once again, offer access to an array of BBQ vendors and other munchies, as well as whiskey, craft brews, cocktails, and other spirits. Did we mention whiskey?

While the event is absolutely about meat and booze, another staple of the annual celebration is music because boozing it up with major meat sweats needs a soundtrack. This year, the event will host performances by Laith Al-Saadi, Myron Elkins, Goober and the Peas, as well as the Muggs, Tart, Black Note Graffiti, and others.

Event takes place at 6 p.m.-midnight. on Friday, Oct., 29, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, Oct. 30, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile Rd. and E. Troy St. between the WAB and the Emory; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com. Event is free and is all ages.

October 27, 2021

