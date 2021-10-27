Sorry, not sorry, we're really excited for this year's Pig & Whisky event in Ferndale

We know what you’re thinking: isn’t summer, aka BBQ season, over?
Well, Barbara, yes, summer is over and we are in the thick of autumn aka pumpkin spice season and seeing that, well, one, it’s a free country and, two, we’ve never really given a frickin’ heck about convention, this year we are bringing the sticky sweet spicy heat to the spookiest time of year.
Of course, we are referring to Pig & Whiskey, the annual Ferndale blowout co-produced by Metro Times and Woodward Avenue Brewers. The free weekend-long festival is returning to, once again, offer access to an array of BBQ vendors and other munchies, as well as whiskey, craft brews, cocktails, and other spirits. Did we mention whiskey?
While the event is absolutely about meat and booze, another staple of the annual celebration is music because boozing it up with major meat sweats needs a soundtrack. This year, the event will host performances by Laith Al-Saadi, Myron Elkins, Goober and the Peas, as well as the Muggs, Tart, Black Note Graffiti, and others.
Event takes place at 6 p.m.-midnight. on Friday, Oct., 29, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, Oct. 30, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile Rd. and E. Troy St. between the WAB and the Emory; pigandwhiskeyferndale.com. Event is free and is all ages.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
