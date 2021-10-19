Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

'Immersive van Gogh' exhibit pushes Detroit's opening date to 2022, citing venue concerns

Posted By on Tue, Oct 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge 'Immersive Van Gogh' in Southern France in 2019 will head to Detroit in February 2022 instead of this week as previously planned. - BOULENGER XAVIER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • BOULENGER Xavier / Shutterstock.com
  • 'Immersive Van Gogh' in Southern France in 2019 will head to Detroit in February 2022 instead of this week as previously planned.

Remember the confusion when it was announced that not one, but two competing projection-based events profiting off the life and work of tortured artist Vincent van Gogh (who allegedly died penniless, selling only one painting while alive) would pass through Detroit?

Well, things are a bit less confusing now that one of the aforementioned events is set to end this week, while the other, which bills itself as being the "original" van Gogh event, pushes its Detroit debut back by four months.



Those ticket holders for "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" received a total bummer of an email on Tuesday when they were notified that the event, set to open this week, has been pushed back until Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the pandemic? Nope. For organizers, it's all about venue issues, though its venue was never announced to the public and was only ever teased as being "secret" and in the "heart" of the city.

"We want to present the best possible show for you — to the standards we are achieving in NYC and Los Angeles, and what our artistic team achieved in Paris," an email to ticket holders reads, per The Detroit News.

"Immersive van Gogh Exhibit Detroit" is the work of world-renowned digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi of Italy and was popularized by Netflix's Emily in Paris. It's described as a multi-sensory experience with 500,000 cubic feet — and 90,000,000 pixels — of larger-than-life projections ripped straight van Gogh's portfolio.

This week marked the end of an extended four-month run for "Beyond van Gogh: An Immersive Experience," which took over Detroit's TCF Center.

Next year, Detroit Institute of Arts will get in on the van Gogh confusion, er, celebration, when it commemorates the 100th anniversary of the museum's purchase of the artist's 1887 "Self-Portrait." "Van Gogh in America" will run from Oct. 2022 through Jan. 2023.

For more information on "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Exhibit," visit detroitvangogh.com.

