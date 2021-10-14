Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Sick! Detroit reporter shreds live on air at new skatepark

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge WDIV-TV's Victor Williams is "cool." - SCREENGRAB/WDIV-TV
  • Screengrab/WDIV-TV
  • WDIV-TV's Victor Williams is "cool."

Bro, this is too gnarly for the local news.

WDIV-TV reporter and "resident thrasher" Victor Williams wowed during a Wednesday segment about Detroit's forthcoming Chandler Skatepark, where a 46-year-old man who goes by "Mr. Premium" is offering free skateboarding lessons to kids in the community.



At the end of the segment, Williams, in a full suit, rolls down a ramp on a skateboard, performs a shove it, and then a lip trick — all while continuing to deliver his report live.

"Victor, you are so cool!" anchor Karen Drew gushes at the end of the clip. "I knew he was cool, but that's a whole new level."

Williams says he's been skateboarding since he was 8 years old.

"In all seriousness — as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community," Williams wrote on Twitter. "Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit."

Chandler Park is expected to open Oct. 23 on the east side. You can watch the clip below or the full segment at WDIV-TV.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 13-19) Read More

  2. Actress Selma Blair takes on a role of a lifetime in new documentary about life with MS Read More

  3. KISS, Motor City Comic Con, John Legend, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  4. ‘Titane’ takes body horror into glorious, gender-bending overdrive Read More

  5. Detroit developer says trees are key in Core City projects, and embraces the space Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation