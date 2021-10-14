Fifth Annual Trans Stellar Film Festival will once again spotlight LGBTQAI+ voices in film at Hamtramck's Planet Ant

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

The Fifth Annual Trans Stellar Film Festival returns to Detroit for a day of LGBTQAI+ films.

While Texas lawmakers continue to push for some of the most oppressive, unjust, and potentially dangerous anti-transgender bills, here in Michigan, we recently decided that our ethnic intimidation law does in fact apply to and protects transgender folks because one thing is certain: trans people are sacred. Returning to Detroit’s cinematic landscape is the fifth annual Trans Stellar Film Festival, which shines a much-needed spotlight on queer filmmakers, subjects, and performers across documentary, animated, live action, and short films.

This year, the single-day festival will share stories about asexuality, fictional non-binary pop stars, telepathic transgender metal workers, trans Asian diaspora, young love, catfishing serial killers, urban legends, loss, upending societal norms, ancestral trauma and connection, furries, wet dreams with friends, Earth-ending pink clouds, hormone treatments, Zoom dating, human rights defenders in Honduras, rural trans communities, a modern retelling of Narcissus, and claustrophobic drag queens and impatient nuns.



For anyone who wants to enjoy the films from the comfort of their home, the festival is offering a virtual option from Oct. 16-22 via transstellarfilmfestival.com

Screenings start at 2 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Planet Ant; 2320 Caniff Ave., Hamtramck; planetant.com. Tickets are $6. *Venue requires proof of full vaccination prior to entry.