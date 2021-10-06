Nelly and Ludacris will warm up Detroit's Fox Theatre this December for 105.1 Bounce's Holiday Heat

click to enlarge Ismael Quintanilla III / Shutterstock

Rapper Nelly.

The year is 2003, you’re wearing your favorite throwback NBA jersey or jersey dress and crisp, white Air Force Ones (sorry Gen-Z, these are clean and creaseless). Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather” comes across your Sony boombox and you hit your best chickenhead.

Those days are long gone, but you can dust off your G-shock and practice that chicken because 105.1 Bounce has announced its Holiday Heat concert featuring a few hip-hop heavyweights.

Nelly and Ludacris along with “Da Baddest Bitch” Trina will heat up the Fox Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 19 for a throwback hip-hop show.

Tickets for Holiday Heat will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 on 313presents.com, ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.