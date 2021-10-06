Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Nelly and Ludacris will warm up Detroit's Fox Theatre this December for 105.1 Bounce's Holiday Heat

Posted By on Wed, Oct 6, 2021 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge Rapper Nelly. - ISMAEL QUINTANILLA III / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Ismael Quintanilla III / Shutterstock
  • Rapper Nelly.

The year is 2003, you’re wearing your favorite throwback NBA jersey or jersey dress and crisp, white Air Force Ones (sorry Gen-Z, these are clean and creaseless). Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather” comes across your Sony boombox and you hit your best chickenhead.

Those days are long gone, but you can dust off your G-shock and practice that chicken because 105.1 Bounce has announced its Holiday Heat concert featuring a few hip-hop heavyweights.

Nelly and Ludacris along with “Da Baddest Bitch” Trina will heat up the Fox Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 19 for a throwback hip-hop show.

Tickets for Holiday Heat will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 on 313presents.com, ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

No, the pandemic isn’t the new normal
James Bond is canceled
Michigan Republicans clash over Trump’s future in the party
Nothing is off limits for Bianca Del Rio, drag’s hurricane of hate
Our democracy is failing. Here’s how we can (but probably won’t) fix it.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. James Bond is canceled Read More

  2. The ‘hardships and tribulations’ of Bloomfield Hills inspires local streetwear brand Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 6-12) Read More

  4. America's Thanksgiving Day Parade will have in-person crowds in 2021, keeping downtown Detroit tradition Read More

  5. Echo Fest, Indigenous Peoples Day, Cider in the City, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation