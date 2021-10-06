click to enlarge

If you identify as someone who is strange and unusual, find that Harry Belafonte’s "Day-O!" lifts you up and/or you cannot decide whether Michael Keaton’s portrayal of a crusty, sarcastic, greasy-haired demon was disgusting or kind of sexy, then it might be showtime, baby.



To help properly kick off the best month (not sorry) is some classic Tim Burton surrealness on the big screen. The Redford Theatre will host screenings of 1988’s Beetlejuice, starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and the ever-seductive Keaton (OK — we’ve decided he’s kind of hot).



But the Redford won’t be doing it alone, as the film will be accompanied by a performance by the Goblin King Players who will serve as the shadowcast masters as they bring the film to life… or death… or back to life. What in the Neitherworld is a shadowcast? Well, while the film plays, the Goblin Players will act out the film with accurate costumes, props, and impeccable timing. Think of it as the ultimate 3D moviegoing experience. Did we mention that there will be sandworms in attendance? Yeah … maybe we should have brought that up earlier.



Screenings begin at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Redford Theatre; 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit; 313-537-2560; redfordtheatre.com. Tickets are $20.