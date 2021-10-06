Hamtramck Neighborhood Art Festival returns for walkable, interactive day-long event

click to enlarge Photo by Ievgeniia Andrusiak

Hamtramck Neighborhood Art Festival will offer demonstrations, open studio tours, and more.

Hamtramck is known for, well, a few things, including but not limited to: incredible Polish, Yemani, and Bangladeshi food; Disneyland (no, not that one); celebrations big and small; improv comedy; and street parking chairs (if you know, you know).

But the cultural hub touted as "the world in two square miles" is mostly known for its people, many of whom are artists, writers, musicians, and creative souls. It only makes sense that Hamtramck should do what it does best: throw a party. The Hamtramck Neighborhood Art Festival returns for its 11th year, aptly called the "Back to Life Edition" will, once again offer a walkable, neighborhood- scale, art experience that is accessible by way of porch, stoop, sidewalk, storefront, studio, and select houses. The loosely curated day-long festival will feature musical performances, poetry workshops, art installations, open studio tours, homemade musical instrument workshops, film screenings, tapas tastings, art sales, and more. Just please make sure you check the schedule and map before you start, like, trespassing on people’s personal property. And, whatever you do, do not move a chair to park your car. You’ve been warned.

Event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9; Locations vary. hamtramckneighborhoodartsfestival.com. Event is free.