Friday, October 1, 2021

Starz series about Detroit’s Black Mafia Family gets renewal for season 2

Posted By on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge From left: BMF cast and crew Randy Huggins, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, and Russell Hornsby. - ROBERT BRUCE
  • Robert Bruce
  • From left: BMF cast and crew Randy Huggins, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, and Russell Hornsby.

It has been less than a week since the premiere of Starz’s new drama series, BMF, a dramatized tale of the rise of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the brothers behind the infamous Detroit gang Black Mafia Family.



With only one episode in, the highly anticipated series has been renewed for a second season.

The announcement was made on the show’s official Instagram page, and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared that the show broke series premiere records on the Starz network.

Earlier this week, the BMF cast and crew walked the red carpet at Royal Oak’s Emagine Theater for the Detroit Premiere, where Jackson and the series writer, Detroit native Randy Huggins, held a Q+A which featured stars including Detroit natives Kash Doll and Demetrius “Lil’ Meech” Flenory.


