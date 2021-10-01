Starz series about Detroit’s Black Mafia Family gets renewal for season 2

It has been less than a week since the premiere of Starz’s new drama series, BMF, a dramatized tale of the rise of Demetrius and Terry Flenory, the brothers behind the infamous Detroit gang Black Mafia Family.
The announcement was made on the show’s official Instagram page, and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared that the show broke series premiere records on the Starz network.
Earlier this week, the BMF cast and crew walked the red carpet at Royal Oak’s Emagine Theater for the Detroit Premiere, where Jackson and the series writer, Detroit native Randy Huggins, held a Q+A which featured stars including Detroit natives Kash Doll and Demetrius “Lil’ Meech” Flenory.
