Friday, October 1, 2021

Detroit's iconic cockroach car is up for auction for charity

Posted By on Fri, Oct 1, 2021 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge Behold, the CarCroach. - SOTHEBYS.COM
  • sothebys.com
  • Behold, the CarCroach.

This is the "CarCroach" — a Mad Max-looking whip shaped like a cockroach, made out of recycled junk, with its own "freak" flag flying proudly. (There's a 2004 Honda Civic EX under there somewhere, too.) You might've seen it puttering around Detroit at some point in recent years.

And now, this one-of-a-kind ride could be yours.



The CarCroach is now up for auction via Sotheby's as part of a charity to raise money for the Burning Man Project, a non-profit that aims to spread the values of the annual freaky festival held in Nevada around the word.

The car, designed and built by Ryan C. Doyle, has a current bid of $20,000, with an estimate of netting between $30,000-$60,000.

"This is an example of Detroit-built history as salient as any vehicle shown in The Henry Ford Museum," the listing reads.

In a statement including in the listing, Doyle says he's taken the CarCroach across the country. Beyond Burning Man, stops include Art Basel in Miami and New York Fashion Week.

"From SF Decompression and over the Golden Gate bridge, to Skid Row and Lunch at the Beverly Hills hotel, to its starring role in Oren Goldenberg's new film There is No Detroit... there is nowhere that is too bad or too bougie for CarCroach," Doyle writes. "I can't even start to tell you how much I love this thing. It is more than words can say."

Happy bidding.

