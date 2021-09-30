Preservation Detroit's historic cemetery tours return this October, visiting gravesites of famous Detroiters

click to enlarge Courtesy of Preservation Detroit

Preservation Detroit's cemetery tours return this October.

You might not be afraid of the dark, but are you afraid of a cemetery?

Preservation Detroit’s cemetery tours return this October for an interesting walk down memory lane, with the tours taking guests through Detroit’s Mt. Elliott, Mt. Olivet, Woodlawn, and Elmwood cemeteries.

The three-hour tour will include visits to the gravesites of famous Detroiters, including civil rights activist Rosa Parks, the queen of soul Aretha Franklin, and the founder of Stroh’s beer, Bernhard Stroh, among others.

The Preservation Detroit cemetery tours take place every Saturday beginning Oct. 2.

Preservation Detroit is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Detroit’s architectural heritage.

Visit preservationdetroit.org for more information including ticket pricing and tour schedule.