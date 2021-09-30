Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Preservation Detroit's historic cemetery tours return this October, visiting gravesites of famous Detroiters

Posted By on Thu, Sep 30, 2021 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge Preservation Detroit's cemetery tours return this October. - COURTESY OF PRESERVATION DETROIT
  • Courtesy of Preservation Detroit
  • Preservation Detroit's cemetery tours return this October.

You might not be afraid of the dark, but are you afraid of a cemetery?

Preservation Detroit’s cemetery tours return this October for an interesting walk down memory lane, with the tours taking guests through Detroit’s Mt. Elliott, Mt. Olivet, Woodlawn, and Elmwood cemeteries.

The three-hour tour will include visits to the gravesites of famous Detroiters, including civil rights activist Rosa Parks, the queen of soul Aretha Franklin, and the founder of Stroh’s beer, Bernhard Stroh, among others.

The Preservation Detroit cemetery tours take place every Saturday beginning Oct. 2.

Preservation Detroit is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Detroit’s architectural heritage.

Visit preservationdetroit.org for more information including ticket pricing and tour schedule.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Everything we saw at the grand opening of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit
Stab Back Better
Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ is a benign, happy piece of trash
The software that Michigan State Police can use to watch your every move
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 29-Oct. 5) Read More

  2. American Speed Festival races through Pontiac for three days of high octane fun Read More

  3. Ferndale Pride will celebrate love, light, and equal rights at single-day rainbow-powered festival Read More

  4. Ferndale Pride, American Speed Festival, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  5. 50 Cent explains casting Eminem as White Boy Rick at Detroit premiere of Starz's 'BMF' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation