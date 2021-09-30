Motown Museum will open a pop-up shop on Friday in Detroit's Greektown

A new pop-up store celebrating the sounds of Motown is set to open in Detroit's Greektown on Friday.
Though the famous Hitsville U.S.A. building on W. Grand Boulevard was temporarily closed earlier this summer due to flooding and the renovations that are expected to begin this fall, the new Greektown pop-up will allow Motown fans to show their support by buying soulful merchandise.
“While the museum has paused tours as we are preparing for our exciting expansion, we are thrilled to provide a retail location for Detroiters and visitors from around the world to find curated, special gifts for the Motown fan in their lives,” said Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum Robin Terry said in a press release.
The pop-up’s grand opening will feature former Motown label photographer Jim Hendin, who is responsible for shooting more than 40 Motown albums, including Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. The first 50 attendees during Hendin’s appearance at 1 p.m. will receive a signed glossy copy of the legendary cover.
The soft opening for the Motown Museum pop-up shop will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 580 Monroe St., Detroit.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.