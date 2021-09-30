Motown Museum will open a pop-up shop on Friday in Detroit's Greektown

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Photographer Jim Hendin shot the covers of more than 40 Motown albums.

A new pop-up store celebrating the sounds of Motown is set to open in Detroit's Greektown on Friday.

Though the famous Hitsville U.S.A. building on W. Grand Boulevard was temporarily closed earlier this summer due to flooding and the renovations that are expected to begin this fall, the new Greektown pop-up will allow Motown fans to show their support by buying soulful merchandise.

“While the museum has paused tours as we are preparing for our exciting expansion, we are thrilled to provide a retail location for Detroiters and visitors from around the world to find curated, special gifts for the Motown fan in their lives,” said Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum Robin Terry said in a press release.

The pop-up’s grand opening will feature former Motown label photographer Jim Hendin, who is responsible for shooting more than 40 Motown albums, including Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. The first 50 attendees during Hendin’s appearance at 1 p.m. will receive a signed glossy copy of the legendary cover.

The soft opening for the Motown Museum pop-up shop will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 580 Monroe St., Detroit.