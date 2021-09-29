The Scene

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The Scene

Ferndale Pride will celebrate love, light, and equal rights at single-day rainbow-powered festival

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge Ferndale Pride sashayed from June to October because why the hell not? - PHOTO BY TJ SAMUELS
  • Photo by TJ Samuels
  • Ferndale Pride sashayed from June to October because why the hell not?

Though the pandemic has, uh, let’s just say thrown a wrench in some of our very gay plans over the past year(s), there is a bright side: Pride month has unofficially become a year-long celebration, because our support of the LGBTQAI+ community simply cannot be limited to a single month or event, Barbara.

One of the state’s most rainbow-powered pride fests sashayed away from June and, instead, dragged the day-long Ferndale Pride fest into October — and we’re gagged. But, like, in a good way. Like when Roxxy Andrews gave us the gift that is her verse in "Read U, Wrote U" during Drag Race: All Stars 2. Anyway, we’re here to make it clear (sorry, Roxxy!), Ferndale Pride will finally get to celebrate its 10th year — and they’re going big.

Per previous years, the event, which takes place along the main drag of Michigan’s fave gayborhood, will kick off with a slew of gay weddings on the LIV Cannabis main stage. The rest of the day will include access to more than 180 vendors with two performance stages. There’s the DK Dance Stage hosted by Thots & Prayers and Green Buddha Cannabis Co., will see sets by DJs TYLR_, Dan Slater ft. Alan Gendreau, Deanne, Gaby Hemlock, and Brano. Meanwhile, the main stage will host performances by Ella X, Reginald Hawkins, J. Santino, Alise King, a drag show, and by headliner — and former Metro Times’ artist to watch — Siena Liggins. It should also be noted that Ferndale Pride has raised more than $250,000 for local charities since 2011. Now that's what we call sickening

Festival runs from 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, downtown Ferndale, W. Nine Mile Rd.; ferndalepride.com. Event is free.


