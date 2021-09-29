American Speed Festival races through Pontiac for three days of high octane fun

click to enlarge Courtesy of American Speed Festival

Vroom, vroom, bitches.

Do you like to live life in the fast lane? Are your speeding tickets piling up like a single CVS receipt? Does the Fast & Furious franchise get you hot, bothered, and questioning whether or not Vin Diesel is sexy or, like, totally busted? If you answered yes to any of those questions, there’s an event for you, you speed freak.



While we may have missed out on the North American International Auto Show this year, Michigan’s love of cars is full throttle, which is why we’ve been given some, non-NAIAS events to quench our thirst for speed, baby.



The American Speed Festival invites car lovers to witness race cars of all eras partake in a speed showdown. The three-day event will include two days spent at a speed ring track where racers will compete in 10 different classes and one day dedicated to exhibiting unique cars, from Canam to historic stock cars, and more.



In addition to fast cars, the event will feature the ticketed Checkered Flag Ball, a "groovy black and white" attire-mandatory event which honors master of motorsports Jim Hall and raises money for 1 Mobility, an organization that provides transportation solutions to Pontiac residents. The festival kicks off with the Dine and Drive event, which is described as "an all-day ground touring excursion to enjoy some of Detroit’s most iconic venues." The ticketed tour, which includes food and drink, throughout the day, will pay a visit to the Lingenfelter Collection, which is home to a collection of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Corvettes. The tour will also visit the "Driven to Win: Racing in America" exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum.

Event times vary from Thursday, Sep. 30-Sunday, Oct. 3at the M1 Concourse; 1 Concourse Dr., Pontiac; americanspeedfestival.com. Tickets are $75+.