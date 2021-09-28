click to enlarge Barbara Bearfeld/People for Palmer Park

Harvest Fest returns to Detroit's Palmer Park this weekend.

For 10 years, residents in the Palmer Park neighborhood celebrated the season with an annual Harvest Fest.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return this weekend to help kick off the fall season.

Harvest Fest, presented by People for Palmer Park, is an all-ages festival that will feature live music, storytelling, arts and crafts, pumpkin picking, and apple cider from Motor City Brewing Works.

The event will include a visit from the Huron Clinton Metropark Mobile Learning Center which will be teaching festival-goers about different animals while also bringing live snakes and other animals.

The Harvest Fest will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m., Sat., Oct. 2; 1121 Merrill Plaisance, Detroit. Admission is free.

