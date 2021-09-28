Email
Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Detroit's new Vault of Midnight comic book store opens Saturday in Milwaukee Junction

Posted By on Tue, Sep 28, 2021 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge Vault of Midnight's new Detroit store features a mural by Sintex. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Vault of Midnight's new Detroit store features a mural by Sintex.

Detroit's bigger and better Vault of Midnight comic book store will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

The new store, located at 2857 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, will open to the public from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.



According to a press release, the grand opening will feature select free comic books, a video game truck by Round 1 Gaming Lab, DJs, the Buddah Foods food truck, discounts, and more.

Comic book fans can also check out a new mural designed by Sintex that features superheroes from Marvel, D.C., and Milestone Comics, as well as Vault of Midnight's "Lonely Spaceman" mascot.

First founded in 1996 in Ann Arbor, Vault of Midnight expanded to Grand Rapids in 2013 and downtown Detroit in 2016 on Library Street. The new Milwaukee Junction location is more than double the square footage of the former Library Street store.

Best Things to Do In Detroit

