Northville goes old school for annual Heritage Festival with Victorian parade, vintage baseball, and more

The Northville Heritage Festival takes place Friday, Sep. 17-Sun., Sep. 19.

Stars Hollow. Pawnee. Mayberry. Ah, the power of a small town.



For fans of small town charm, the Mitten State has small towns up the wazoo. To celebrate one such town and its rich history, there’s the annual Northville Heritage Festival, which is presenting a scaled down version of previous celebrations.



Formerly known as the Northville Victorian Festival, Northville’s heritage celebration honors the city’s beginnings as a village in 1867. Kicking off the festivities on Friday is the petticoat-heavy Victorian Parade where shit gets, well, downright old-school. The weekend will include school and community nonprofit booths, live and street performances, crafters, a history hike, painting with paws (where folks can make art with their pooch’s paw print), a chalk art installation, petting farm, vintage baseball, the annual duck race, and more.

Event is open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 18, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 19 downtown Northville; northville.org/northville-heritagefestival. Event is free.