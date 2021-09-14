Giveon kicks off fall tour at Detroit’s El Club

click to enlarge Obidi Nzeribe/ Epic Records

Giveon

R&B singer Giveon might like his peaches down in Georgia, but the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer is coming to Motown.

Giveon announced a 14-city fall tour, his first-ever according to the social media post he shared.

The tour kicks off Nov. 28 at El Club in Detroit, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17.

Giveon shot to the R&B forefront after being featured on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” in 2020. The 26-year-old California native then released his own platinum hit record “Like I Want You” and was featured on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar.



