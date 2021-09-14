Email
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Giveon kicks off fall tour at Detroit’s El Club

Posted By on Tue, Sep 14, 2021 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge Giveon - OBIDI NZERIBE/ EPIC RECORDS
  • Obidi Nzeribe/ Epic Records
  • Giveon

R&B singer Giveon might like his peaches down in Georgia, but the “Heartbreak Anniversary” singer is coming to Motown.

Giveon announced a 14-city fall tour, his first-ever according to the social media post he shared.

The tour kicks off Nov. 28 at El Club in Detroit, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17.

Giveon shot to the R&B forefront after being featured on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” in 2020. The 26-year-old California native then released his own platinum hit record “Like I Want You” and was featured on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021; El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit; Tickets will be available at elclubdetroit.com.

