The 19th annual Berkley Art Bash returns for single-day festival with more than 100 art vendors

Berkley Art Bash returns for 19th year.

Take a break from soulless online shopping and drop some cash at the bash — though we, like, totally get the serotonin boost that comes with obsessing over delivery tracking numbers and peeping through curtains at hunky UPS delivery dudes leaving stacks of packages on your door, most of which are filled with clothes for events you probably will never attend. Sorry about it.



Anyway, returning for its 19th year, is the Berkley Art Bash, where more than 100 artists, makers, bakers, and crafters sling their wares. As usual, this year’s featured artists will be hawking everything from paintings, fabric arts, jewelry, candles, hot sauce, beef jerky, custom beer taps, and even gourmet catnip. Among this year’s makers and shakers are Anne Ossewaarde (macrame), Timothy Geddes (stained glass), Analiese Zaleski (upcycled clothing), Kelley Waterfall (woodworking), Valerie Clark (clay jewelry), and Susi Cruz (illustrations).



A bash wouldn’t be a bash without some food, which will be available via PizzaPazza, Motor City Franks, and D’Vine Cookies. There will be live music and kid’s activities, too. And though the Berkley Art Bash has, in the past, attracted more than 10,000 people, organizers have spaced things out a bit to keep the whole thing safe for vendors and visitors.

Event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 11; 3117 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-414-7222; berkleyartbash.com. Event is free.