The 19th annual Berkley Art Bash returns for single-day festival with more than 100 art vendors

Take a break from soulless online shopping and drop some cash at the bash — though we, like, totally get the serotonin boost that comes with obsessing over delivery tracking numbers and peeping through curtains at hunky UPS delivery dudes leaving stacks of packages on your door, most of which are filled with clothes for events you probably will never attend. Sorry about it.
Anyway, returning for its 19th year, is the Berkley Art Bash, where more than 100 artists, makers, bakers, and crafters sling their wares. As usual, this year’s featured artists will be hawking everything from paintings, fabric arts, jewelry, candles, hot sauce, beef jerky, custom beer taps, and even gourmet catnip. Among this year’s makers and shakers are Anne Ossewaarde (macrame), Timothy Geddes (stained glass), Analiese Zaleski (upcycled clothing), Kelley Waterfall (woodworking), Valerie Clark (clay jewelry), and Susi Cruz (illustrations).
A bash wouldn’t be a bash without some food, which will be available via PizzaPazza, Motor City Franks, and D’Vine Cookies. There will be live music and kid’s activities, too. And though the Berkley Art Bash has, in the past, attracted more than 10,000 people, organizers have spaced things out a bit to keep the whole thing safe for vendors and visitors.
Event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 11; 3117 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-414-7222; berkleyartbash.com. Event is free.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.