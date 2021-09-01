The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The Scene

How to get involved with a massive immigration advocacy art project coming to Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge JR presents his ongoing 'Inside Out 11M' project. - COURTESY OF LIBRARY STREET COLLECTIVE
  • Courtesy of LIbrary Street Collective
  • JR presents his ongoing 'Inside Out 11M' project.

Putting the “unity” in community is award-winning artist JR, who has turned his artistic lens to Detroit’s immigration advocates and community members for a nationwide participatory art initiative as a way to communicate to Congress the importance of enacting legislation to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of American immigrants.

Detroit's Library Street Collective is hosting an interaction of JR’s"Inside Out 11M" as part of the artist’s 16-city tour across the U.S. in which he will take photographic portraits of advocates, leaders, immigrants, and descendants of immigrants, all of whom will join thousands of others who have helped JR use “art as an expression of standing in solidarity with millions of immigrants.” Those photos are then pasted to large canvas and/or are wheat-pasted and displayed throughout community spaces as a means to humanize our neighbors and create conversations about equality and social justice.

Since launching the Inside Out Project in 2011 following his TED Prize win for his TED Talk, JR has taken more than 415,000 portraits across 138 countries, resulting in more than 2,000community activations of public spaces.

Event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m on Thursday, Sep. 2 at the Belt behind Library Street Collective, 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-600-7443; lscgallery.com. Admission is free.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 1-7) Read More

  2. Long live ‘Videodrome,’ the prescient cult classic screening at Hamtramck’s Film Lab this month Read More

  3. Detroit artist Kayla Powers captures local colors in textiles in a mobile studio Read More

  4. ‘Candyman’ sequel lacks sting Read More

  5. Detroit Symphony Orchestra will require proof of full vaccination to attend indoor performances Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation