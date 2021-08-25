Hazel Park Art Fair returns to Green Acres Park with more than 70 featured artists

Like so many community events, the Hazel Park Art Fair is making a triumphant return after taking a hiatus and will showcase the work of more than 70 established and up and coming artists across a variety of mediums, all of whom will be displaying their creations at Green Acres Park. In addition to art vendors, folks can enjoy live music, aerialists, and food trucks and vendors, as well as a charity craft beer tent, where proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit focused on food insecurity within our community. Families with children can enjoy a free “Take & Create” art kit which contains a simple craft that families can work on at home after they soak in some inspiration at the fair.
Event runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29; 620 W. Woodward Hts., Hazel Park; hpartfair.org. Event is free.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.