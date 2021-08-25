Hazel Park Art Fair returns to Green Acres Park with more than 70 featured artists

click to enlarge Photo by Greg Aubury

Artists gotta art at the Hazel Park Art Fair.

Like so many community events, the Hazel Park Art Fair is making a triumphant return after taking a hiatus and will showcase the work of more than 70 established and up and coming artists across a variety of mediums, all of whom will be displaying their creations at Green Acres Park. In addition to art vendors, folks can enjoy live music, aerialists, and food trucks and vendors, as well as a charity craft beer tent, where proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit focused on food insecurity within our community. Families with children can enjoy a free “Take & Create” art kit which contains a simple craft that families can work on at home after they soak in some inspiration at the fair.

