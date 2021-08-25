The Scene

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Hazel Park Art Fair returns to Green Acres Park with more than 70 featured artists

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge Artists gotta art at the Hazel Park Art Fair. - PHOTO BY GREG AUBURY
  • Photo by Greg Aubury
  • Artists gotta art at the Hazel Park Art Fair.

Like so many community events, the Hazel Park Art Fair is making a triumphant return after taking a hiatus and will showcase the work of more than 70 established and up and coming artists across a variety of mediums, all of whom will be displaying their creations at Green Acres Park. In addition to art vendors, folks can enjoy live music, aerialists, and food trucks and vendors, as well as a charity craft beer tent, where proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit focused on food insecurity within our community. Families with children can enjoy a free “Take & Create” art kit which contains a simple craft that families can work on at home after they soak in some inspiration at the fair.

Event runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29; 620 W. Woodward Hts., Hazel Park; hpartfair.org. Event is free.

  Hazel Park Art Fair @ Green Acres Park

    Sat., Aug. 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

