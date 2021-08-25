Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

El Club is giving away free tickets to the newly vaccinated

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge Southwest Detroit venue El Club is giving away tickets to patrons who are newly vaccinated. - COURTESY OF EL CLUB
  • Courtesy of El Club
  • Southwest Detroit venue El Club is giving away tickets to patrons who are newly vaccinated.

Last week El Club announced that it would be requiring its patrons and staff to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The all ages venue is upping the ante by giving away free tickets to people who can show they were vaccinated between the dates of Sept. 1 and October 31.

The first 50 people who send a copy of their newly inked vaccination card to drew@elclubdetroit.com will receive a one free entry to the El Club show of their choice.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Aug. 25-31) Read More

  2. Blake’s Cider Dayze, Hazel Park Art Fair, Boyz II Men, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  3. Detroit singers will honor Aaliyah with a tribute showcase Read More

  4. 'The Night House' exposes the horrors of not knowing your romantic partner Read More

  5. Hazel Park Art Fair returns to Green Acres Park with more than 70 featured artists Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation