El Club is giving away free tickets to the newly vaccinated

click to enlarge Courtesy of El Club

Southwest Detroit venue El Club is giving away tickets to patrons who are newly vaccinated.

Last week El Club announced that it would be requiring its patrons and staff to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The all ages venue is upping the ante by giving away free tickets to people who can show they were vaccinated between the dates of Sept. 1 and October 31.