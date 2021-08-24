Detroit singers will honor Aaliyah with a tribute showcase

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Local singers will honor Aaliyah with a tribute showcase celebrating her life and career.

Fans were overjoyed when Aaliyah’s record label announced it would be reissuing her entire discography this year, starting with the singer’s double platinum album, One in a Million.

While many are enjoying the sounds of the late singer, Wednesday, Aug. 25, marks 20 years since her death.

On Thursday, R+B Live Detroit will honor Aaliyah with a tribute celebrating Aaliyah’s life and career.

The showcase will feature Kiki Waters, Carmen Mi’Chelle, Vinchi, Laurie Love, Nylon Keies, Shea’ Renee, and Myna covering a few of Aaliyah’s hit records. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Aaliyah Memorial Foundation.

Aaliyah: A Tribute in Music + Memories, doors open at 8 p.m. at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison St., Detroit; Eventbrite; Tickets are $10+