Skinphorea opens second facial spa location in Corktown

A bellini or martini is usually a good way to de-stress after work, but what if it was served on your face instead of in a glass?
Skinphorea Facial Bar & Acne Clinic, the spa known for naming popular skin treatments after some favorite bar cocktails, has opened its second location in the heart of Corktown.
Skinphorea originally began as an eCommerce business in 2014, before opening their first brick and mortar location in downtown Royal Oak. In 2018, Jessie Hayes-Stallings and Shareese Shorter, the skin-savvy owners of Skinphorea, were named winners of Motor City Match, a program designed to partner businesses with available real estate in Detroit.
Skinphorea’s new location will serve as the brand’s flagship location and educational hub while incorporating new acne clinic technology and facial treatments from licensed estheticians. The Corktown location will also offer training and apprenticeship programs, with the goal of helping to expand the beauty industry in Detroit.
Skinphorea will continue to offer services to women and men who want skincare at a practical price and community environment.
