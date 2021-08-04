Belle Isle Art Fair returns with two days filled with more than 100 juried artists

click to enlarge Barbara Barefield

Belle Isle Art Fair is back with more than 100 juried artists from across the country.

Is there anything better than marveling at Belle Isle’s Scott Fountain when it’s in action on a steamy summer day? How about a massive art show featuring more than 100 juried artists from across the country with free interactive art projects next to Scott Fountain?



Well, that’s what the annual Belle Isle Art air, once again, has in store for cooped up, art-loving folks who will be given an opportunity to gawk and/or shop till they drop some cash on a one-of-a-kind art piece to beautify their Zoom backgrounds and, you know, because there has never been a better time to support artists. The show, which will feature artists, makers, and creators across a variety of mediums, including painting, woodworking, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and more, ranging from less than $20 to more than $10,000.

click to enlarge Charlene Uresy

Have a seat, or better yet, buy one at the Belle Isle Art Fair.

Returning to this year’s event is the Heritage Artist Tent, which provides older artists the chance to continue or renew their art fair participation, while the Mint Artists Guild showcases artwork from teen artists.The fair will also feature food trucks to prevent accidentally spending $5,000 on a portrait of Joumana Kayrouz when your blood sugar tanks.

Event runs from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Belle Isle’s Scott Fountain; belleisleartfair.com. Event is free with a state park pass, entry is $11 without.