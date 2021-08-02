Email
Monday, August 2, 2021

Dave Chappelle will reopen the Fillmore with 4 live shows

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing four live shows at the Fillmore Detroit this month. - NETFLIX
  • Netflix
  • Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing four live shows at the Fillmore Detroit this month.

The Fillmore Detroit is preparing to reopen with a pretty large show.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be doing four shows at the venue this month for its first live performance since the pandemic began last March.

Hopefully this visit to the Fillmore won’t be like that one time Danny Brown got him so high he bombed a show at that same venue.

The show will be 18+ and will be cell phone free, a pretty standard policy for Chappelle’s performances.

Per the Fillmore’s Facebook announcement, attendees will be subjected to rapid COVID-19 testing on site before entering the venue.

There will be two shows on the Aug. 10 opening night and one show each on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Monday on Ticketmaster.com.

