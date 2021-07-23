Fleatroit Junk City hosts annual vintage and collectors market because you need more stuff

Listen, we all love buying new shit, right? But how many clearly imperfect discounted frocks and misspelled "Live. Lauf. Love." wall art destined to be donated to our donation center of choice shortly after purchasing can we possibly impulse buy during our moment of zen at TJ Maxx?
While the global textile and fashion industries continue to bankrupt our natural resources (not to mention implement unethical practices), there's a place where junk dreams come true and where we can stave off the total destruction of this big blue marble we’re riding through space for a little while longer: Fleatroit Junk City, the folks behind this recurring shopping spectacle of carefully curated trash, treasure, and really cool stuff. From clothes and toys to crafts and home goods, Fleatroit's summer sale returns to Scripps Park in Woodbridge with all of the one-of-a-kind wares unearthed from attics, basements, and the hearts of many a collector.
This year's flea will have a soundtrack courtesy of Third Man Records' rolling record store, and shoppers can fuel up with some slices via a pop-up by Southwest Detroit's PizzaPlex. Pro tip: Stop at the ATM on the way.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.