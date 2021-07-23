The Scene

Friday, July 23, 2021

The Scene

Fleatroit Junk City hosts annual vintage and collectors market because you need more stuff

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 5:36 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-07-20_at_12.39.51_pm.png

Listen, we all love buying new shit, right? But how many clearly imperfect discounted frocks and misspelled "Live. Lauf. Love." wall art destined to be donated to our donation center of choice shortly after purchasing can we possibly impulse buy during our moment of zen at TJ Maxx?

While the global textile and fashion industries continue to bankrupt our natural resources (not to mention implement unethical practices), there's a place where junk dreams come true and where we can stave off the total destruction of this big blue marble we’re riding through space for a little while longer: Fleatroit Junk City, the folks behind this recurring shopping spectacle of carefully curated trash, treasure, and really cool stuff. From clothes and toys to crafts and home goods, Fleatroit's summer sale returns to Scripps Park in Woodbridge with all of the one-of-a-kind wares unearthed from attics, basements, and the hearts of many a collector.

This year's flea will have a soundtrack courtesy of Third Man Records' rolling record store, and shoppers can fuel up with some slices via a pop-up by Southwest Detroit's PizzaPlex. Pro tip: Stop at the ATM on the way.

Event is noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 at Scripps Park; 3660 Trumbull St., Detroit; facebook.com/FLEAJC; event is free.

