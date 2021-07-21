Concert of Colors returns to Detroit next month with in-person and virtual programming

The 29th annual Concert of Colors will return to Detroit this August.. The festival hosts a wide variety of musical artists covering a global range of musical styles and genres, and this year’s event will combine both in-person and virtual options, allowing festival goers to choose the best option for their experience.
Concert of Colors Executive Director and Founder Ismael Ahmed emphasized the importance of providing cultural experiences after the pandemic.
“As we all know, the world is craving concerts after being locked down for nearly 18 months,” Ahmed said in a press release. “... The commitment and generosity by our partners and sponsors to create this year’s event during the pandemic is a gift not only to Detroit but to the world.”
The live music will be hosted on stages across Detroit’s Cultural Center institutes, including the Detroit Historical Museum, Michigan Science Center, and the Hellenic Museum of Detroit. Live performances will be streamed on Youtube and Facebook as well.
This year, Concert of Colors acts include jazz musician Roy Ayers, Alegerian singer Souad Massi, Ukranian quartet Dakha Brakha and more.You can learn more about Concert of Colors at concertofcolors.com.
