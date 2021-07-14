Detroit's Vault of Midnight eyes more space, announces move to Milwaukee Junction

click to enlarge Google Maps/Street View

Vault of Midnight is saying 'goodbye' to downtown and 'hello' to Milwaukee Junction when the comic shop moves into bigger digs this fall.

Nic Notion Holy square footage, Batman!Popular Detroit comic and game shop Vault of Midnight is moving from its downtown location to some much larger digs in the Milwaukee Junction area later this year.In addition to being more spacious as to better accommodate new experiences for comic and game lovers, the new spot, located at 2857 E. Grand Blvd., will also feature a 100-foot by 20-foot mural on the shop's exterior. The mural will be tag-teamed by acclaimed graffiti and street artist Sintex and Detroit visual artist

The relocation and expansion of Vault of Midnight's Detroit shop comes at a time when the company is also celebrating a major milestone: its 25th anniversary. Childhood best friends Curtis Sullivan and Steve Fodale opened the flagship Ann Arbor location in 1996 (though it has moved four times, eventually resting at a spot on South Main Street in 2006) before expanding to Grand Rapids in 2013 and Detroit's Library Street location, which opened in 2016. (Its name is an amalgamation of a 1930's radio/comic book character Captain Midnight and the Vault of Horror comic from 1950.)



“The new location is twice as big as our current shop,” Sullivan shared in a press release. “With double the events, double the games, and double the comics, we’re excited to unveil a truly world-class comic book emporium.”

The new Vault of Midnight is expected to open this fall. Meanwhile, per the press release, folks are welcome t0 watch the artists create the shop's mural, which could begin as early as this month, pending approval from the Detroit Historic District Commission.

