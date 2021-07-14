Detroit's Vault of Midnight eyes more space, announces move to Milwaukee Junction

The relocation and expansion of Vault of Midnight's Detroit shop comes at a time when the company is also celebrating a major milestone: its 25th anniversary. Childhood best friends Curtis Sullivan and Steve Fodale opened the flagship Ann Arbor location in 1996 (though it has moved four times, eventually resting at a spot on South Main Street in 2006) before expanding to Grand Rapids in 2013 and Detroit's Library Street location, which opened in 2016. (Its name is an amalgamation of a 1930's radio/comic book character Captain Midnight and the Vault of Horror comic from 1950.)
“The new location is twice as big as our current shop,” Sullivan shared in a press release. “With double the events, double the games, and double the comics, we’re excited to unveil a truly world-class comic book emporium.”
The new Vault of Midnight is expected to open this fall. Meanwhile, per the press release, folks are welcome t0 watch the artists create the shop's mural, which could begin as early as this month, pending approval from the Detroit Historic District Commission.
