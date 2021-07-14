The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The Scene

Detroit's Vault of Midnight eyes more space, announces move to Milwaukee Junction

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Vault of Midnight is saying 'goodbye' to downtown and 'hello' to Milwaukee Junction when the comic shop moves into bigger digs this fall. - GOOGLE MAPS/STREET VIEW
  • Google Maps/Street View
  • Vault of Midnight is saying 'goodbye' to downtown and 'hello' to Milwaukee Junction when the comic shop moves into bigger digs this fall.

Holy square footage, Batman!

Popular Detroit comic and game shop Vault of Midnight is moving from its downtown location to some much larger digs in the Milwaukee Junction area later this year.



In addition to being more spacious as to better accommodate new experiences for comic and game lovers, the new spot, located at 2857 E. Grand Blvd., will also feature a 100-foot by 20-foot mural on the shop's exterior. The mural will be tag-teamed by acclaimed graffiti and street artist Sintex and Detroit visual artist Nic Notion.

The relocation and expansion of Vault of Midnight's Detroit shop comes at a time when the company is also celebrating a major milestone: its 25th anniversary. Childhood best friends Curtis Sullivan and Steve Fodale opened the flagship Ann Arbor location in 1996 (though it has moved four times, eventually resting at a spot on South Main Street in 2006) before expanding to Grand Rapids in 2013 and Detroit's Library Street location, which opened in 2016. (Its name is an amalgamation of a 1930's radio/comic book character Captain Midnight and the Vault of Horror comic from 1950.)

“The new location is twice as big as our current shop,” Sullivan shared in a press release. “With double the events, double the games, and double the comics, we’re excited to unveil a truly world-class comic book emporium.”

The new Vault of Midnight is expected to open this fall. Meanwhile, per the press release, folks are welcome t0 watch the artists create the shop's mural, which could begin as early as this month, pending approval from the Detroit Historic District Commission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news
Billionaires in space
Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful
‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ extends Detroit dates through October Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (July 14-20) Read More

  3. Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week Read More

  4. Detroit's Belle Isle Aquarium reopens from pandemic with $1.2 million makeover, new fish Read More

  5. ‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation