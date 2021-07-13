‘Beyond Van Gogh’ extends Detroit dates through October

Welp, Beyond Van Gogh isn’t drifting into the starry night any time soon.



The immersive exhibit — not to be confused with a rival traveling Van Gogh show, Immersive van Gogh Detroit — opened in June at Detroit’s TCF Center and initially was supposed to run through Aug. 15. Due to sell-out crowds and high demand, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 3.





Because of the overwhelming response to the exhibit, organizers have not only added the additional dates, but also expanded daily time options and an increased ticket inventory.The all-ages art installation allows visitors to walk through and experience the art work of Vincent Van Gogh beyond the frames and canvas. The exhibit includes over 300 of the artist’s works, including famous works like “Sunflowers,” “The Starry Night,” and “Cafe Terrace at Night.”